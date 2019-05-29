OSAGE --- Four people were arrested in a drug bust in Osage on Memorial Day.
Darren R. Shave, 52; Dale William McFarland, 43; Wendy Lentzkow, 59; and Lisa Tomberlin, 52, all of Osage, were taken into custody on drug-related arrest warrants.
During these arrests, two narcotic search warrants were obtained and executed into the early morning hours on Tuesday, according to the Mitchell County Sheriff's Office.
Shave was arrested on a warrant for felony methamphetamine possession during a traffic stop. During the traffic stop, the Mitchell County K-9 detected the odor of narcotics in Shave's vehicle, according to the sheriff's office. The sheriff's office obtained a search warrant for the vehicle and allegedly seized items consistent with illegal controlled substances and drug paraphernalia.
Further charges against Shave are pending, according to the sheriff's office.
A second narcotics search warrant was executed in the 400 block of Chase Street on McFarland. Officers arrived at his residence shortly after 6:30 p.m. Monday with an arrest warrant from a prior search warrant that led to a felony methamphetamine charge. During the officers' encounter with McFarland, illegal substances allegedly were located in plain view.
Officers obtained a search warrant that was executed at 9:30 p.m. Monday. Multiple items consistent with illegal controlled substances, drug paraphernalia and distribution of illegal controlled substances allegedly were seized.
Further charges against McFarland are pending.
Tomberlin and Lentzkow were arrested in the 1100 block of Chestnut Street at 6:45 p.m. Monday. They were both arrested on warrants stemming from a narcotics search warrant in late February.
Tomberlin's warrants were for felony methamphetamine possession and misdemeanor marijuana possession. Lentzkow's warrant was for misdemeanor methamphetamine possession.
