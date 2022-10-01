 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Four arrested in fight at downtown club

  • Updated
WATERLOO — Four people have been arrested following an early morning fight in a downtown strip club Saturday.

Devon Lee Martin, 25, of Cedar Falls, and Emmanuel Lee Newman, 38, of Waterloo, were arrested on assault and rioting charges. Darius Traemone Caston, 30, and Durius Antwan Davis, both of Waterloo, were arrested on rioting charges.

Flirts

Flirts Gentlemen's Club at 319 Jefferson St. in Waterloo

The incident started shortly before 12:15 a.m. Saturday when four people began punching and kicking two people inside Flirt’s Gentlemen’s Club, 319 Jefferson St.

The suspects fled the establishment before police arrived, and officers found them around the corner at another bar.

One man was taken to a local hospital for injuries, police said.

