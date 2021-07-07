Four arrested after search finds guns, prescription drugs

CEDAR FALLS – Four people have been arrested after searches in Cedar Falls and Waterloo turned up three handguns and a “softball-sized” package of prescription pills, according to police.
William Rashad Burt, 27, of 1147 Oelson Road, was arrested for felon in possession of a firearm and possession of alprazolam with intent to distribute. Bond was set at $12,500.
Sahjit Mcyle Phillips, 22 --- who was released from federal prison in April after serving time on weapons theft charges --- was arrested for trafficking stolen weapons, fourth-degree theft and felon in possession of a firearm. His bond was set at $25,000.
William McNealy III, 21, of 2007 College St., was arrested for two counts of felon in possession of a firearm and one count of fourth-degree theft. Bond was set at $15,000.
Qunshaundes Davion McNealy, 26, of 510 Baltimore St., was arrested for felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, trafficking stolen weapons and fourth-degree theft. His bond was set at $27,000.
According to court records, all there were at William McNealy’s apartment around 4 a.m. Tuesday when officers with the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Task Force and the Violent Crime Apprehension Team executed a search warrant.
They found a loaded .22-caliber Röhm Gesellschaft revolver on Burt, records state.
Officers also found a 9mm SIG Sauer pistol that had been reported stolen out of Wisconsin and a .40-caliber Glock Model 23 handgun.
Officers also searched Burt’s Oelson Road home and discovered a bag of alprazolam pills, a sedative also known as Xanax. They also found a scale and cash at the home.
Authorities allege Burt doesn’t have a prescription for alprazolam and is prohibited from possessing firearms because of a 2016 felony drug conviction, according to court records.