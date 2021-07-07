 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Four arrested after search finds guns, prescription drugs
0 comments
alert top story

Four arrested after search finds guns, prescription drugs

{{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS – Four people have been arrested after searches in Cedar Falls and Waterloo turned up three handguns and a “softball-sized” package of prescription pills, according to police.

William Rashad Burt, 27, of 1147 Oelson Road, was arrested for felon in possession of a firearm and possession of alprazolam with intent to distribute. Bond was set at $12,500.

Sahjit Mcyle Phillips, 22 --- who was released from federal prison in April after serving time on weapons theft charges --- was arrested for trafficking stolen weapons, fourth-degree theft and felon in possession of a firearm. His bond was set at $25,000.

William McNealy III, 21, of 2007 College St., was arrested for two counts of felon in possession of a firearm and one count of fourth-degree theft. Bond was set at $15,000.

Qunshaundes Davion McNealy, 26, of 510 Baltimore St., was arrested for felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, trafficking stolen weapons and fourth-degree theft. His bond was set at $27,000.

According to court records, all there were at William McNealy’s apartment around 4 a.m. Tuesday when officers with the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Task Force and the Violent Crime Apprehension Team executed a search warrant.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

They found a loaded .22-caliber Röhm Gesellschaft revolver on Burt, records state.

Officers also found a 9mm SIG Sauer pistol that had been reported stolen out of Wisconsin and a .40-caliber Glock Model 23 handgun.

Officers also searched Burt’s Oelson Road home and discovered a bag of alprazolam pills, a sedative also known as Xanax. They also found a scale and cash at the home.

Authorities allege Burt doesn’t have a prescription for alprazolam and is prohibited from possessing firearms because of a 2016 felony drug conviction, according to court records.

3 months of local news for just $1

Some tips from news hound Ducky on subscribing to the Courier
0 comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NYC parade honors essential workers as COVID fades

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News