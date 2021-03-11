Found not guilty by reason of insanity, Fairbank man remains in jail awaiting evaluation

FAIRBANK – Two months after a judge found him not guilty by reason of insanity in the execution-style slaying of his adult son, Daniel Niebuhr remains in the Bremer County Jail.
A mental health evaluation that is to decide the next step of his future is on hold for as long as six months, according to court records.
Authorities said Daniel Niebuhr, 60, of Fairbank, walked up behind 36-year-old Brock Niebuhr of Dike and shot him once as he reclined on a couch watching college basketball on TV in March 2019.
The killing came following an apparent mental health episode the father was experiencing, and in January a district court judge sided with the defense, which argued their client was insane at the time of the crime.
Following Iowa law, Judge DeDra Schroeder ordered Daniel Niebuhr be committed to an Iowa Medical and Classification Center at Oakdale for an evaluation to determine if he is a threat to himself or others.
Under Iowa law, officials would have to issue a report within 15 days of admission to the institution.
The problem is that there is a four- to six-month wait before Niebuhr can enter the facility to be evaluated.
There are currently 25 people awaiting evaluations at Oakdale, and Niebuhr is the 22nd in line, according to court records.
The predicament prompted defense attorneys to ask Judge Schroeder to book an evaluation at an alternative state-run facility like the Mental Health Institutes in Independence and Cherokee or to seek a private facility.
“He is an innocent man. To require him to stay in the secure locked facility of the Bremer County Jail is not what is contemplated in the statute after an individual is found not guilty by reason of insanity and must be immediately addressed,” Niebuhr’s attorneys wrote in their request.
The Bremer County Attorney’s Office, which prosecuted the case, challenged the motion, noting similar wait times at Cherokee and Independence, which don’t have the same levels of security as Oakdale, which serves as the intake point for the state prison.
In a ruling issued Feb. 23, Schroeder denied the defense’s request for an alternative evaluation but left the door open to reconsider the option in the future.