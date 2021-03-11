Found not guilty by reason of insanity, Fairbank man remains in jail awaiting evaluation

FAIRBANK – Two months after a judge found him not guilty by reason of insanity in the execution-style slaying of his adult son, Daniel Niebuhr remains in the Bremer County Jail.

A mental health evaluation that is to decide the next step of his future is on hold for as long as six months, according to court records.

Authorities said Daniel Niebuhr, 60, of Fairbank, walked up behind 36-year-old Brock Niebuhr of Dike and shot him once as he reclined on a couch watching college basketball on TV in March 2019.

The killing came following an apparent mental health episode the father was experiencing, and in January a district court judge sided with the defense, which argued their client was insane at the time of the crime.

Following Iowa law, Judge DeDra Schroeder ordered Daniel Niebuhr be committed to an Iowa Medical and Classification Center at Oakdale for an evaluation to determine if he is a threat to himself or others.

Under Iowa law, officials would have to issue a report within 15 days of admission to the institution.

