Forums scheduled to meet Waterloo police chief candidates
WATERLOO – Residents will get a chance to meet the four finalists for the job of the city’s police chief in a pair of events this week.

Two candidates will be at the Law-Reddington Galleries at the Waterloo Center for the Arts on Tuesday, and two others are scheduled for the same location on Wednesday.

Their names were not released.

City officials said each day will include a local candidate at 5:30 p.m. followed by an outside candidate at 6:30 p.m.

The candidates are trying for the position left open with the retirement of Chief Dan Trelka.

