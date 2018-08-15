Subscribe for 33¢ / day

SPILLVILLE – A Fort Atkinson man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in Spillville.

Authorities allege 53-year-old Joseph Allan Taylor forced a woman to have sex on July 25. He allegedly told investigators the encounter was consensual, according to court records.

Taylor was arrested Saturday on a count of third-degree sexual abuse, a felony. He was released from jail after posting $13,500 bond, and he was placed on pretrial supervision.

