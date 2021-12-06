Former Waterloo woman sentenced to prison in meth, heroin investigation

WATERLOO – A former Waterloo woman has been sentenced to prison for her part in what prosecutors said was a large-scale drug trafficking organization with ties to Mexico.

Judge C.J. Williams sentenced Sandra Ann Deyerle, 30, recently of Elizabeth, Colorado, to 17 years and six months in prison on Friday on a charge of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and possession of a firearm in connection with a drug trafficking crime. Following prison, she will serve five years on supervised release.

Authorities allege Deyerle received 200 pounds of meth during her involvement with the trafficking ring, and she was allegedly supplying a Waterloo resident with multiple pounds of meth.

Investigators searched her home in Jefferson, Iowa, and storage units in October 2020 and found 100 grams of heroin and a .38-caliber Smith and Wesson revolver at her house. They also discovered 450 grams of heroin in a Waterloo storage unit and about 50 pounds of meth in a Jefferson storage unit, according to court records.

Officers also searched homes in Waterloo and Van Horne during the investigation.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Dillan Edwards and investigated as part of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force program of the U.S. Department of Justice with the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Task Force, the FBI, the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office, the Green County Sheriff’s Office and the Elbert County, Colorado, Sheriff’s Office.

