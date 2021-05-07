Former Waterloo woman pleads to drug, gun charges

WATERLOO – A woman accused of storing pounds of meth and heroin in storage units has pleaded to drug and weapons charges.

Sandra Ann Deyerle, 29, pleaded to conspiracy to distributed meth and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime on Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids.

Investigators with the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Task Force allege Deyerle, a former Waterloo resident who was living in Jefferson, was supplying multiple pounds of meth in 2020. When officers raided a number of locations in October 2020 as part of the investigation, they found more than a pound of heroin at a storage unit Deyerle rented in Waterloo, court records state.

Several ounces of heroin were found at her home in Jefferson, and more than 50 pounds of meth were discovered in a storage unit she rented in Jefferson, according to court records.

Prosecutors allege she was in possession of a .38-caliber Smith and Wesson revolver.

In December, she was detained on state drug charges, which are still pending. She was charged in federal court in April 2021.

