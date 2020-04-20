Former Waterloo woman killed in Virginia

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WATERLOO --- A former Waterloo woman who was killed in Virginia where she had been living will be returned to Waterloo for burial.

Angela Renee Davis Jones was shot April 3 during an apparent domestic argument at her home in Chesapeake, Va., according to police there.

The gunman, her husband, then took his own life in a standoff with officers.

Angela Jones, 48, was an East High School graduate and served 12 years with the U.S. Navy. The mother of two was working in risk management for Dollar Tree Inc., according to obituary information.

Police said Angela Jones and her husband, 47-year-old Joseph Terrell Jones, were involved in a dispute in their Hamilton Street home, and when she attempted to leave around 1 a.m., he shot her as she was walking out the door.

Joseph Jones barricaded himself in the home, and the police department’s SWAT team eventually entered the house around 5 a.m. and determined he had taken his own life, police said.