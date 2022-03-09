Former Waterloo woman arrested in Virginia while awaiting sentencing in cousin's slaying

WATERLOO – A former Waterloo woman accused of leading her cousin to his death in 2018 has been arrested in Virginia on unrelated charges.

Danaesha Lynne Martin, 25, was detained on charges of malicious wounding and conspiracy in January, and she is currently in the Portsmouth City Jail in Portsmouth, Va.

Details weren’t available, but Portsmouth police said the arrest stems from a Dec. 5 incident on Paul Revere Drive. Media accounts at the time said one man was shot and suffered a serious injury and a woman received minor injuries when she was hit by a vehicle.

At the time, Danaesha Martin was living in Virginia and awaiting sentencing in the 2018 slaying of Shavondes Martin in Waterloo.

Authorities allege she picked up Shavondes in May 2018 and brought him to Raymond Birden Jr.

Birden and another person then shot and killed Shavondes Martin in an alley behind South Street, allegedly in retaliation for the 2016 drive-by slaying of Birden’s brother.

Birden was convicted of murder during trial in November.

Danaesha Martin had been charged with murder in her cousin’s death, but she pleaded to reduced charges of conspiracy that alleged she assisted Birden. She was to receive a suspended 10-year prison sentence with two to five years of supervised probation.

Sentencing had been set for Jan. 31, but it was postponed because of the Virginia charges.

