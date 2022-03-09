Former Waterloo woman arrested in Virginia while awaiting sentencing in cousin's slaying

WATERLOO – A former Waterloo woman accused of leading her cousin to his death in 2018 has been arrested in Virginia on unrelated charges.
Danaesha Lynne Martin, 25, was detained on charges of malicious wounding and conspiracy in January, and she is currently in the Portsmouth City Jail in Portsmouth, Va.
Details weren’t available, but Portsmouth police said the arrest stems from a Dec. 5 incident on Paul Revere Drive. Media accounts at the time said one man was shot and suffered a serious injury and a woman received minor injuries when she was hit by a vehicle.
At the time, Danaesha Martin was living in Virginia and awaiting sentencing in the 2018 slaying of Shavondes Martin in Waterloo.
Authorities allege she picked up Shavondes in May 2018 and brought him to Raymond Birden Jr.
Birden and another person then shot and killed Shavondes Martin in an alley behind South Street, allegedly in retaliation for the 2016 drive-by slaying of Birden’s brother.
Birden was convicted of murder during trial in November.
Danaesha Martin had been charged with murder in her cousin’s death, but she pleaded to reduced charges of conspiracy that alleged she assisted Birden. She was to receive a suspended 10-year prison sentence with two to five years of supervised probation.
Sentencing had been set for Jan. 31, but it was postponed because of the Virginia charges.
Close
053118jr-south-death-1
Police investigate a slaying in the alley behind South Street and the 1200 block of Washington Street on Thursday.
053118jr-south-death-2
Waterloo Police are investigating a body found in the alley behind South Street and the 1200 block of Washington Street on Thursday.
053118jr-south-death-2
Waterloo Police are investigating a body found in the alley behind South Street and the 1200 block of Washington Street on Thursday.
053118jr-south-death-6
Police are investigating a body found in the alley behind South Street and the 1200 block of Washington Street on Thursday.
053118jr-south-death-5
Police are investigating a body found in the alley behind South Street and the 1200 block of Washington Street on Thursday.
053118jr-south-death-4
Police are investigating a body found in the alley behind South Street and the 1200 block of Washington Street on Thursday.
053118jr-south-death-1
Police investigate a slaying in the alley behind South Street and the 1200 block of Washington Street on Thursday.
053118jr-south-death-2
Waterloo Police are investigating a body found in the alley behind South Street and the 1200 block of Washington Street on Thursday.
053118jr-south-death-2
Waterloo Police are investigating a body found in the alley behind South Street and the 1200 block of Washington Street on Thursday.
053118jr-south-death-6
Police are investigating a body found in the alley behind South Street and the 1200 block of Washington Street on Thursday.
053118jr-south-death-5
Police are investigating a body found in the alley behind South Street and the 1200 block of Washington Street on Thursday.
053118jr-south-death-4
Police are investigating a body found in the alley behind South Street and the 1200 block of Washington Street on Thursday.
PHOTOS: Raymond Birden Jr. trial 2021
042221jr-birden-trial-1
Raymond Birden Jr. in court follows opening statements Thursday at his murder trial.
Jeff Reinitz
042221jr-birden-trial-5
Black Hawk County Attorney Brian Williams said Shavondes Martin’s death was “an ambush and an execution” during trial on Thursday, April 22, 2021.
Jeff Reinitz
042221jr-birden-trial-3
Raymond Birden Jr., left, with defense attorneys during trial on Thursday, April 22, 2021.
Jeff Reinitz
042221jr-birden-trial-2
Raymond Birden Jr., left, talks with defense attorney Steven Drahozal during trial on Thursday, April 22, 2021.
Jeff Reinitz
042221jr-birden-trial-6
Defense attorney Les Blair he urged jurors not to rush to judgment.
Jeff Reinitz
042321jr-birden-trial-7
Evidence photo shows one of two sandals found more than 80 feet from the body of Shavondes Martin. Martin was found without shoes.
Contributed photo
042321jr-birden-trial-5
County Attorney Brian Williams, left, holds a torn phone charging cord that was found near the body of Shavondes Martin as Sgt. Kerry Devine describes the scene.
Jeff Reinitz
042321jr-birden-trial-3
Waterloo Police Officer John Heuer identified the body by a tattoo on his forearm.
Jeff Reinitz
042321jr-birden-trial-4
Evidence photo shows one of four spent 9 mm shell casings that surrounded the body of Shavondes Martin.
contributed photo
042321jr-birden-trial-1
Raymond Birden Jr. listens to testimony during trial Friday.
Jeff Reinitz
042321jr-birden-trial-2
Raymond Birden Jr., left, listens to testimony during trial on Friday, April 23, 2021.
Jeff Reinitz
042621jr-birden-trial-2
Danaesha Martin testified she knew her ex-boyfriend and others planned to kill her cousin, Shavondes Martin. She testified during the trial of Raymond Birden Jr. on Monday, April 26, 2021.
Jeff Reinitz
042621jr-birden-trial-1
Danaesha Martin testified she knew her ex-boyfriend and others had planned to kill her cousin, Shavondes Martin. She testified during the trial of Raymond Birden Jr. on Monday, April 26, 2021.
Jeff Reinitz
042621jr-birden-trial-4
Raymond Birden Jr., left, listens to testimony during trial on Monday, April 26, 2021.
Jeff Reinitz
042621jr-birden-trial-3
State Medical Examiner Dennis Klein testified that Shavondes Martin suffered nine gunshot wounds during trial on Monday.
Jeff Reinitz
042721jr-birden-trial-1
Victor Murillo, a criminalist with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, on Tuesday testified he identified 9 mm and a .38 special/.357 magnum bullets that were recovered from Martin’s body and the gravel alley where he was found dead.
Jeff Reinitz
042721jr-birden-trial-2
Still photo from a surveillance video shows the Jeep allegedly used to abduct Shavondes Martin driving down the alley behind South Street at 2:54 a.m. May 31, 2018, hours before he was found dead.
042821jr-birden-trial-1
Raymond Birden Jr., seated talks with members of his defense team during trial on Wednesday, April 28, 2021.
Jeff Reinitz
042821jr-birden-trial-2
Raymond Birden Jr., seated talks with members of his defense team during trial on Wednesday, April 28, 2021.
Jeff Reinitz
042821jr-birden-trial-3
Waterloo Police Investigator Nicholas Sadd testifies during trial on Wednesday.
Jeff Reinitz
042821jr-birden-trial-4
Black Hawk County Attorney Brian Williams, right, talks with defense attorney Steven Drahozal during trial on Wednesday, April 28, 2021.
Jeff Reinitz
042921jr-birden-trial-2
Diyrun Coffer testifies for the defense in the trial of Raymond Birden Jr. on Thursday, May 29, 2021.
Jeff Reinitz
042921jr-birden-trial-1
Raymond Birden Jr. enters the courtroom for trial on Thursday, May 29, 2021.
Jeff Reinitz
050421jr-birden-verdict-2
Raymond Birden Jr. entered the courtroom on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, moments before a Black Hawk County jury found him guilty of murder for allegedly killing Shavondes Martin, the man who was acquitted of killing his brother years earlier.
Jeff Reinitz
050421jr-birden-verdict-1
Raymond Birden Jr., left, in court on Tuesday moments after a Black Hawk County jury found him guilty of murder for allegedly killing Shavondes Martin, the man who was acquitted of killing his brother years earlier.
Jeff Reinitz
050421jr-birden-verdict-3
Raymond Birden Jr. exits the courtroom Tuesday, May 4, 2021, after a Black Hawk County jury found him guilty of murder for allegedly killing Shavondes Martin, the man who was acquitted of killing his brother years earlier.
Jeff Reinitz
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.