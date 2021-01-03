 Skip to main content
Former Waterloo woman arrested in ongoing meth investigation
Former Waterloo woman arrested in ongoing meth investigation

Black Hawk County Courthouse.

WATERLOO – A former Waterloo woman has been arrested as part of an ongoing drug investigation spanning several Iowa communities.

Sandra Ann Deyerle, 29 -- who also lists addresses in Jefferson, Iowa, and Elizabeth, Colorado -- was arrested Wednesday for one count of possession of more than 5 kilograms of meth with intent to distribute. Bond was set at $50,000.

The arrest stems from an investigation launched in March that culminated in searches in Waterloo, VanHorne and Jefferson on Oct. 3.

Authorities allege Deyerle supplied pound quantities of meth to others. When officers searched her home, they found several ounces of heroin, and more than 50 pounds of meth were found in a search of her storage unit in Jefferson, records state.

Officers also searched a Waterloo storage unit connected to Deyerle and found more than a pound of heroin, court records state.

Searches of homes in Waterloo and VanHorne turned up meth that Deyerle had allegedly supplied, records state.

