WATERLOO — A former Waterloo teen is the latest victim of gun violence in Fort Dodge.

Police said Adrian LePrie Grover was shot in the chest with a handgun around 2:45 a.m. Saturday in a neighborhood on 10th Avenue Southwest.

He was 18 years old.

Grover had lived in Waterloo, according to friends. He later moved to Fort Dodge, where his father and other relatives reside.

One person has been arrested in connection with Grover’s death. Police arrested Quanterious Leadeal Altman, 18, of Fort Dodge, on a charge of first-degree murder. He was also arrested for first-degree harassment for allegedly pointing a gun at Taelore Presswood and threatening her during the incident.

Court records show Altman has a prior conviction for allegedly shooting a rifle into a group of people in June 2022 in a Fort Dodge parking lot, injuring one person. He is awaiting trial for a November 2022 traffic stop where police found a handgun following a report of gunfire at Fort Dodge apartment complex.

This is the second tragedy for Grover’s family in recent years. His brother, Edward Jayce Brown, of Fort Dodge, passed away in October 2022. He was 31.

