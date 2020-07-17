Former Waterloo teacher sentenced for fraud

WATERLOO – A former Waterloo teacher has been sentenced to jail for taking money from the teachers’ union and spending it on gambling.
Judge C.J. Williams sentenced 59-year-old Anthony Dehl, to eight months for one count of wire fraud during a hearing on Friday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. The sentence will be served with four months in jail and four months of home confinement.
Dehl was also ordered to pay a $4,000 fine, and he will serve three years of supervised release following his sentence.
Dehl, who had taught for 30 years at the Waterloo Community Schools before retiring in 2019, had been treasurer for the Waterloo Education Association.
Authorities said he took $54,254 from the organization between 2014 and 2019, making cash withdrawals and wire transfers, writing checks and using the group’s debit card. A large number of withdrawals were at the Isle Hotel Casino in Waterloo, according to court records.
He then hid his actions by submitting false treasurer reports to the organization and state officials.
Dehl told the director what had happened after the credit union froze association’s accounts because of suspicious activity in January 2019.
The charge carries up to 20 years in prison, and the defense asked for leniency because of Dehl’s years of service as a teacher, Boy Scout leader, basketball coach and church deacon.
Defense attorney Michael Lanigan said the theft was outside Dehl’s normal character.
“As happens too often, unfortunately, Dehl found himself in the middle of a gambling problem and made poor decisions to get himself out of it,” Lanigan wrote in the defense’s sentencing memo.
He noted that Dehl has already paid full restitution to the Waterloo Education Association --- using proceeds from a settlement in a personal injury claim --- and attended Gamblers Anonymous meetings.
