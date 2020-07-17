Former Waterloo teacher sentenced for fraud

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – A former Waterloo teacher has been sentenced to jail for taking money from the teachers’ union and spending it on gambling.

Judge C.J. Williams sentenced 59-year-old Anthony Dehl, to eight months for one count of wire fraud during a hearing on Friday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. The sentence will be served with four months in jail and four months of home confinement.

Dehl was also ordered to pay a $4,000 fine, and he will serve three years of supervised release following his sentence.

Dehl, who had taught for 30 years at the Waterloo Community Schools before retiring in 2019, had been treasurer for the Waterloo Education Association.

Authorities said he took $54,254 from the organization between 2014 and 2019, making cash withdrawals and wire transfers, writing checks and using the group’s debit card. A large number of withdrawals were at the Isle Hotel Casino in Waterloo, according to court records.

He then hid his actions by submitting false treasurer reports to the organization and state officials.

Dehl told the director what had happened after the credit union froze association’s accounts because of suspicious activity in January 2019.