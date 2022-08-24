Former Waterloo recreation superintendent pleads to theft

WATERLOO — Waterloo’s former recreation superintendent has pleaded to allegations he stole money from the city in a timecard scheme.
Mark Joseph Gallagher, 52, on Tuesday pleaded to one count of second-degree theft in Black Hawk County District Court.
Gallagher had worked for the City of Waterloo since April 1997 with his last assignment being recreation superintendent, where he had an annual salary of $92,123, according to city officials.
Mark Gallagher at the Cedar Valley SportsPlex VIP opening celebration in 2014.
Courier File
He was placed on administrative leave in February 2022 during an investigation into financial improprieties and resigned a short time later. He was arrested in May.
In a written plea, Gallagher admitted to taking $7,064 from the city between January 2021 and February 2022.
“I submitted false timecards for two employees and kept money that had been paid to the Waterloo SportsPlex for a basketball tournament and an after-hours soccer program,” Gallagher wrote in his plea.
Second-degree theft is a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison upon conviction.
Under the terms of the plea agreement, prosecutors will recommend probation plus a $1,025 fine and restitution. Gallagher will be able to argue for a deferred judgment that would remove the case from his record following probation.
Sentencing has been scheduled for October.
