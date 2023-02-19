WATERLOO --- The son of a former Waterloo police chief has been shot and killed in an incident near a Philadelphia university where he had been serving as a police officer on Saturday.

Officials at Temple University identified the deceased as Christopher David Fitzgerald. He was married and had for children. He is the son of Joel Fitzgerald, who headed Waterloo’s police department from 2020 to 2022.

“Officer Fitzgerald gave his life to selflessly serve and defend this community. The courage and bravery he displayed highlights the day-to-day sacrifice made by our Temple University Police Officers to keep our community safe,” Jennifer Griffin, the university’s vice president of public safety, said in a prepared statement. “This loss leaves an enormous hole in all of our hearts. He was a father, a husband, a son, a colleague and a friend.”

Christopher Fitzgerald had been on the job for more than a year, being hired on Oct. 4, 2021, according to Griffin’s statement.

“I am heartbroken to inform you that Temple University has lost a first responder and hero to senseless gun violence,” Jason Wingard, the university’s president, said announcing the death.

According to school officials, Christopher Fitzgerald was attempting to arrest a suspect in a convenience store robbery the 1700 block of West Montgomery Avenue when he was shot around 7 p.m.

The suspect then allegedly attempted to take the officer's gun and rifled through his pockets before fleeing the area, according to media accounts.

About 12 hours later, officers from the U.S. Marshals Services Eastern Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force, Bucks County Central SWAT, Philadelphia Police Homicide and Buckingham Police descended on a home in Bucks County --- about 30 miles north of Temple --- and arrested 18-year-old Miles Pfeffer.

He was arrested with Christopher Fitzgerald's handcuffs, according to media accounts.

"That's a tradition that we do any time there is a fallen officer. We felt it was important to remember officer Fitzgerald by once again placing his cuffs on the suspect," Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal Robert Clark said.

Pfeffer is charged with murder, murder of a law enforcement officer, robbery, carjacking and possession of an instrument of crime.

"This loss comes at a time when gun violence continues its horrific impact on our city and our country. Philadelphia and the nation are dealing with an unprecedented epidemic of violence, and the tragedy that took place tonight is a gut-wrenching reminder of our police officers’ daily bravery and sacrifices to protect our students, faculty, staff and community. This loss will reverberate throughout our community," Wingard said.

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been set up for the officer's family.

Joel Fitzgerald was hired as Waterloo’s police chief in 2020 and announced Aug. 17, 2022, he was leaving for a position as chief with the Denver Regional Transportation District police department in Colorado.

The Waterloo police union posted a condolence message on its Facebook page on Sunday.

“The Waterloo Police Protective Association is sending condolences to our former Chief Fitzgerald and his family during this difficult time. Know your WPPA family is thinking of you."

Photos: Former Waterloo police chief's son killed in line of duty