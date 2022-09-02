Former Waterloo police chief will be paid unused vacation, sick time

MARIA KUIPER
WATERLOO – Former Waterloo Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald, who resigned Aug. 19, will be paid $16,543.73 for unused vacation and sick time, according to city records.
A city document shows Fitzgerald is owed $19,337.49 for vacation, sick and personal hours. The amount of $2,793.76 was deducted for city property he wanted to keep, according to Misty Gearhart, the city’s assistant human resources director.
He will keep his service weapon and his laptop after he paid the full price for the items, according to Mayor Quentin Hart. Fitzgerald will not receive a severance since he left on his own terms.
Gearhart said the payout is similar to other city department practices.
“There are payouts listed that on termination they get paid out for,” Gearhart said. “The time is broken out into categories, and it’s the same (for all employees).”
On the same city document, a retiring police lieutenant is also getting paid $44,805.83 in unused vacation, sick time and personal days.
Fitzgerald was hired as police chief in 2020 and announced Aug. 17 he was leaving for a position in Colorado.
On Aug. 23, he was sworn in as the chief of the Denver (Colorado) Regional Transport District’s police and emergency management division.
Lowell First Day of Pre-K
082922jr-lowell-prek-1
Children line up for the first day of pre-kindergarten classes at Lowell Elementary School in Waterloo on Monday.
Jeff Reinitz
082922jr-lowell-prek-2
Children line up for the first day of Pre-K at Lowell Elementary School in Waterloo on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022.
Jeff Reinitz
082922jr-lowell-prek-3
Children line up for the first day of pre-K at Lowell Elementary School in Waterloo on Monday.
Jeff Reinitz
082922jr-lowell-prek-4
A child poses for pictures outside Lowell Elementary School in Waterloo on Monday.
Jeff Reinitz
082922jr-lowell-prek-5
Charletta Sudduth greets parents and children for the first day of Pre-K at Lowell Elementary School in Waterloo on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022.
Jeff Reinitz
082922jr-lowell-prek-6
Children line up for the first day of Pre-K at Lowell Elementary School in Waterloo on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022.
Jeff Reinitz
082922jr-lowell-prek-7
Children line up for the first day of Pre-K at Lowell Elementary School in Waterloo on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022.
Jeff Reinitz
082922jr-lowell-prek-8
Children line up for the first day of Pre-K at Lowell Elementary School in Waterloo on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022.
Jeff Reinitz
082922jr-lowell-prek-9
Children line up for the first day of Pre-K at Lowell Elementary School in Waterloo on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022.
Jeff Reinitz
082922jr-lowell-prek-10
Charletta Sudduth greets parents and children at Lowell Elementary School on Monday.
Jeff Reinitz
082922jr-lowell-prek-11
Parents get a photo of their little student on the first day of preschool at Lowell Elementary.
Jeff Reinitz
