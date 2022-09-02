 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Former Waterloo police chief will be paid unused vacation, sick time

060122jr-gun-violence3

Waterloo Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald asked community members to step up to combat gun violence this summer. 

 Jeff Reinitz

WATERLOO – Former Waterloo Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald, who resigned Aug. 19, will be paid $16,543.73 for unused vacation and sick time, according to city records.

A city document shows Fitzgerald is owed $19,337.49 for vacation, sick and personal hours. The amount of $2,793.76 was deducted for city property he wanted to keep, according to Misty Gearhart, the city’s assistant human resources director.

He will keep his service weapon and his laptop after he paid the full price for the items, according to Mayor Quentin Hart. Fitzgerald will not receive a severance since he left on his own terms.

Quentin Hart

Gearhart said the payout is similar to other city department practices.

“There are payouts listed that on termination they get paid out for,” Gearhart said. “The time is broken out into categories, and it’s the same (for all employees).”

On the same city document, a retiring police lieutenant is also getting paid  $44,805.83 in unused vacation, sick time and personal days.

Fitzgerald was hired as police chief in 2020 and announced Aug. 17 he was leaving for a position in Colorado.

On Aug. 23, he was sworn in as the chief of the Denver (Colorado) Regional Transport District’s police and emergency management division.

