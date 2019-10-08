{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – A former Waterloo man charged in connection with more than $160,000 in drug money and five kilograms of pure meth in has been sentenced to prison.

Alonzo Jamal Henderson, 44, of Charles City, was sentenced to 25 years on Friday for a charge of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. He will have to serve five years of supervised release after prison.

Court records indicate Henderson had been cooperating with police on drug cases after he was caught with $65,500 in cash and half a kilogram of meth in Waterloo in 2017, but he was still involved in unauthorized drug sales at the same time, including a February 2018 trip to Marshalltown where he picked up 2 pounds of meth.

Authorities also searched the Clearview Street in Waterloo home associated with Henderson in May 2018 and found more than 5.5 kilograms -- about 12 pounds -- of meth, and $106,572 in cash in the attic and 4 pounds of marijuana in his bedroom, records state.

Tests indicated the meth was 98 to 100 percent pure, according to prosecutors.

