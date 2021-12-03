Former Waterloo man sentenced to prison in overdose death of Cedar Falls woman

WATERLOO --- A former Waterloo man has been sent to prison for selling heroin to a Cedar Falls woman who died of an overdose in 2018.

Eric DeAngelo Griggs, 40, was sentenced to 40 years on charges of distribution of heroin resulting in death and use of a telephone and Facebook Messenger to facilitate heroin distribution during a hearing in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids on Friday.

Authorities allege Griggs, originally from Chicago, sold the 19-year-old woman $100 worth of heroin On Aug. 31, 2018. She was found dead the following morning, and an autopsy determined she died of heroin intoxication.

Investigators used her phone to set up another heroin transaction, and Griggs arrived at the meeting place and was detained.

A jury found him guilty during an April 2021 trial.

The government sought to enhance his sentence because of a threatening letter he allegedly sent to a person he thought was cooperating with authorities in his case. Prosecutors also noted that Griggs has a list of prior convictions for drugs, fraud and other offenses, calling him a “long-term criminal.”

