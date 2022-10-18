Former Waterloo man sentenced to prison in child porn investigation

WATERLOO — A former Waterloo man has been sentenced to prison in an international child porn investigation that started in Australia.

A child exploitation investigator with the FBI testified the photos and videos found on Mychal Paul Olson’s iPhone Xr cellphone were “by far the worse content he had reviewed, that the level of violence depicted was not common in his experience,” according to court records.

“Approximately 122 depictions involved infants or babies and approximately 264 depictions involved sadomasochism and/or children being tied up or illustrating violence,” prosecutors wrote in a detention request.

On Monday, Judge C.J. Williams sentenced Olson, 33, to six years in prison on a charge of receipt of child porn. The prison time will be followed by 10 years of supervised release, and he will also have to register as a sex offender.

Detectives with the South Australian Police found Olson after taking over the account of a child porn suspect in Whyalla, Australia, in 2019. The information was forwarded to U.S. Homeland Security agents and officers with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

Authorities searched Olson’s home on Sheerer Avenue in December 2020.

On his cellphone, mixed in with his resume and other photos, were approximately 13,967 child porn photos and videos that had been collected over an 18-month timeframe, according to court records.

At least 333 of the victims had been identified in previous investigations and Olson was ordered to pay restitution, according to prosecutors.

