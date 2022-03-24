Former Waterloo man sentenced for sex trafficking

DES MOINES --- A former Waterloo man has been sentenced to federal prison for sex trafficking.

Authorities allege Darrius Decnan Redd, 33, recently of Manchester, coerced a woman to take part in the sex trade for a month in 2020 and kept the profits.

He was convicted of sex trafficking by force or coercion, facilitation of prostitution and distribution of MDMA to a person under age 21 in a September 2021 trial.

On Wednesday, Judge Rebecca Goodgame Ebinger sentenced Redd to 45 years in U.S. District Court in Des Moines. Following prison, Redd will be on supervised release for 10 years.

In her ruling, the judge determined that Redd had raped two women during the commission of his trafficking crimes and further found that he had abducted them and held them against their will.

As attorneys for the prosecution and defense submitted arguments in the weeks leading up to sentencing, Redd sent a letter to the court consisting of photocopies pages of the trial of Tom Robinson from the novel To Kill a Mockingbird.

Prosecutors said Redd used deceptive and coercive tactics as well as physical force to compel a woman to engage in sex acts in exchange for money. Redd trafficked the victim in Iowa City, Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, Clive and surrounding areas in March 2020, seeking customers by posting advertisements for paid sex acts with the victim and other women on the Skip the Games escort website.

Redd also gave the victim drugs, according to authorities.

Police became involved following an argument between the victim and a customer at Clive hotel in March 2020.

Redd’s sex trafficking pursuits were not limited to one victim, prosecutors allege.

Evidence at trial suggested Redd trafficked or attempted to traffic multiple women. Witnesses testified that Redd targeted vulnerable women he could traffic and he had boasted about doing so for years.

To recruit women, Redd plied them with drugs, made video recordings of the women engaged in sex acts to use as blackmail, lied to the women about his intentions and told the women that they owed him or others money, prosecutors said.

This case was investigated by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Clive Police Department, University of Iowa Police Department, Iowa City Police Department, Manchester Police Department, Iowa Department of Corrections and the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement. The Des Moines Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation participated in trial presentation.

Authorities said signs of trafficking can include working excessively long hours, unexplained gifts, physical injury, substance abuse issues, running away from home, isolation from others, or having a person in their life controlling them or monitoring them closely.

Victims particularly susceptible to being trafficked include those with criminal histories, a history of physical or sexual abuse, uncertain legal status, and dependency on controlled substances. Individuals who purchase sex from minors or from those who are otherwise exploited for commercial sex are also subject to prosecution for sex trafficking under federal law, if they knew or were in reckless disregard of the fact that they were under the age of 18, or that force, fraud, or coercion was used.

Anyone who suspects human trafficking is occurring, or anyone being coerced into prostitution or labor, is urged to call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.

