Former Waterloo man returned to Iowa to face sex abuse charges

WATERLOO — A former Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a boy with disabilities.

Andrew Kyle Heiderscheit, 29, currently of Norman Park, Ga., was arrested Sunday in Colquitt, Ga., on a warrant for two counts of second-degree sexual abuse. He was returned to Waterloo and placed in the Black Hawk County Jail with bond set at $50,000.

According to court records, Waterloo police began investigating Heiderscheit in 2019 after receiving tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and another law enforcement agency about possible child pornography on his online accounts.

Investigators found images from 2018 and 2019 they were able to trace to a disabled boy who was abused, according to court records. The child was around 11 years old at the time.

A warrant was issued for Heiderscheit in November 2020, and he was initially detained in Georgia in October.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.