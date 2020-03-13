Former Waterloo man returned to Iowa to face charges in heroin death

WATERLOO – A former Waterloo man has pleaded not guilty to drug charges in connection with a heroin death of a Cedar Falls woman.

Eric DeAngelo Griggs, 38, appeared in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday on charges of distribution of heroin resulting in death, possession with intent to distribute and use of communications facilities to facilitate a drug felony. He was detained pending trial.

Authorities allege Griggs distributed heroin in 2018, and the drugs resulted in the death of 19-year-old Abigail Wilder of Cedar Falls.

Wilder was found dead Sept. 1, 2018, at the Sunnyside Drive home where she lived with a friend and the friend’s mother. When paramedics arrived, they found a syringe near her body and a spoon on the nightstand, according to court records.

Investigators searched Wilder’s phone and found text and Facebook messages between her and Griggs from Aug. 31, 2018. They also found a recorded phone call between Wilder and her friend, who was in jail at the time.

The conversations indicate Wilder drove to Dewar to pick up Griggs and then went to obtain something.

