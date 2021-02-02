Former Waterloo man dies while serving life sentence for murder

IOWA CITY – A former Waterloo man serving a life prison sentenced for killing his wife in 1979 has died.

Officials with the Iowa Department of Corrections said the death of 72-year-old Robert Frank Taylor was likely due to complications related to COVID-19 and other pre-existing medical conditions.

Taylor had been housed at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center at Oakdale and died at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City at around 8:45 p.m. Sunday.

His death marks the Department of Corrections’ 17th death in connection to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said.

Taylor was serving time for first-degree murder in the June 2, 1979, shooting death of his wife, Lacie Mae, at their home at 435 Cottage St.

She had been shot once in the chest and a second time in the back as she apparently tried to crawl under a bed to hide, according to Courier archives. Following the shooting, Taylor drove to the Mental Health Institute in Independence and reported the shooting to people at the facility and to his brother over the phone.

He was convicted following a trial.