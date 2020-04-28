Former Waterloo man connected with Arizona missing person case detained

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RAYMOND – A former Waterloo man at the heart of an Arizona missing persons case has been detained in Black Hawk County, and authorities searched a home in rural Raymond on Tuesday afternoon.

Few details were available, but Arizona authorities have been looking for Mitchell Allen Mincks, 24, along with his girlfriend, Elissa Landry, 28, and her stepfather, 45-year-old David Batten, since last week.

The three were allegedly last seen April 19, and were reported missing April 21. Investigators searched Batten’s Chino Valley home the following day and found evidence of foul play, according to Chino Valley police.

At the time, the department said they believed the three may have been traveling in a blue Subaru Forester and heading for Iowa.

Mincks, who is on supervised release for federal weapons charge, was detained when officers from the U.S. Marshals Service, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office and the Waterloo Police Department raided a home on Doris Lane outside of Raymond on Tuesday afternoon.

Nicholas Bonifazi with the U.S. Marshals Service said Mincks was detained without incident on a warrant for a supervised release violation. The warrant was filed April 1 in U.S. District Court in Arizona, he said.