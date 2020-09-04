Former Waterloo man at heart of Arizona double slaying sent back to prison

WATERLOO --- A former Waterloo man at the heart of an Arizona double murder has been sent back to federal prison for violating his probation on a 2017 gun charge.
Prosecutors said Mitchell Allen Mincks, 25, broke rules of his probation when he was caught with marijuana in Scottsdale only months after leaving prison and for allegedly killing his girlfriend and her stepfather and driving their bodies back to Iowa where they were buried in her car at an Evansdale hobby farm.
Mincks admitted to having weed.
During a hearing in U.S. District Court in Phoenix, his defense attorney argued that Mincks should only be sentenced to time served --- about four months since his detention in April --- because he didn’t admit to the more egregious probation violations.
Judge Michael Liburdi sided with the government, sending Mincks back to federal prison for two years for the gun charge in a ruling issued on Thursday.
Mincks has also been charged with two counts of murder, concealment of a dead body, theft and tampering with evidence in state court in Arizona. The outcome of those charges is still pending.
The firearm charges stems from a March 2017 traffic stop in Waterloo where officers found Mincks with a stolen .38-caliber Smith and Wesson, 25 LSD tabs, rubber gloves, zip ties and a stocking hat with eye holes cut into it.
He was sentenced to two and a half years in federal prison and had his probation transferred to Arizona, where he has family, following his release in June 2019.
In April 2019, relatives of 28-year-old Elissa Landry --- Minck’s girlfriend --- went to authorities after she and her stepfather, David Batten, 45, disappeared from their Chino Valley, Arizona, home. Their cell phones were found on the highway near Drake, Arizona.
Mincks was found at a home on Doris Lane outside Raymond on April 28 and detained on a probation warrant.
The bodies of Landry and Batten were found May 27 buried in a lot on Timber Oak Road in Evansdale. Court records allege Landry was killed with a hammer, and Batten was shot.
Missing poster
Reward poster
David Batten
Mitchell Allen Mincks
Mitchell Allen Mincks
Elissa Landry
