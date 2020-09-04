Former Waterloo man at heart of Arizona double slaying sent back to prison

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO --- A former Waterloo man at the heart of an Arizona double murder has been sent back to federal prison for violating his probation on a 2017 gun charge.

Prosecutors said Mitchell Allen Mincks, 25, broke rules of his probation when he was caught with marijuana in Scottsdale only months after leaving prison and for allegedly killing his girlfriend and her stepfather and driving their bodies back to Iowa where they were buried in her car at an Evansdale hobby farm.

Mincks admitted to having weed.

During a hearing in U.S. District Court in Phoenix, his defense attorney argued that Mincks should only be sentenced to time served --- about four months since his detention in April --- because he didn’t admit to the more egregious probation violations.

Judge Michael Liburdi sided with the government, sending Mincks back to federal prison for two years for the gun charge in a ruling issued on Thursday.

Mincks has also been charged with two counts of murder, concealment of a dead body, theft and tampering with evidence in state court in Arizona. The outcome of those charges is still pending.