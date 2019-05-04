WATERLOO -- A former Waterloo man is in custody awaiting extradition to Texas on a warrant for three counts of manslaughter.
Jarmmal Augustine Phillips, 36, was taken into custody without incident at 10:10 a.m. Saturday at Kwik Star, 506 West Ninth St.
Waterloo Police ran Phillips' license plate Saturday morning and found the manslaughter warrant out of Texas, and pulled him over.
Phillips was being held in the Black Hawk County Jail on a no-bond hold as of Saturday morning awaiting extradition to Kaufman, Texas.
The Kaufman County Sheriff's Office in Texas said Phillips is wanted on three separate charges of manslaughter, but had no further details Saturday.
