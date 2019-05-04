{{featured_button_text}}
Jarmmal Augustine Phillips

Jarmmal Augustine Phillips

WATERLOO -- A former Waterloo man is in custody awaiting extradition to Texas on a warrant for three counts of manslaughter.

Jarmmal Augustine Phillips, 36, was taken into custody without incident at 10:10 a.m. Saturday at Kwik Star, 506 West Ninth St.

Waterloo Police ran Phillips' license plate Saturday morning and found the manslaughter warrant out of Texas, and pulled him over.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Phillips was being held in the Black Hawk County Jail on a no-bond hold as of Saturday morning awaiting extradition to Kaufman, Texas.

The Kaufman County Sheriff's Office in Texas said Phillips is wanted on three separate charges of manslaughter, but had no further details Saturday.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Staff Writer

Staff writer at The Courier 2005 (college intern), 2007-2015, 2017-present. Graduate of UNI 2006. Three-time Iowa APME award winner (investigative reporting 2008, lifestyle feature 2016, business feature 2018)

Load comments