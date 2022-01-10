Former Washington sex offender sentenced for failing to register in Iowa

WATERLOO – A former Washington resident has been sentenced to prison for allegedly failing to register as a sex offender when he moved to Waterloo in 2018.

Judge C.J. Williams sentenced Dean Christopher Upton, 36, to two years and six months in prison during a hearing Friday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. Following prison, Upton will be on supervised release for five years.

According to court records, Upton had been arrested for child molestation in King County, Washington, in 2013 in connection with an incident from 2008. He pleaded to a reduced charge of felony assault with sexual motivation in 2015 and was sentenced to one year in jail.

In the spring of 2018, he moved to Waterloo to be close to family but didn’t register as a sex offender.

In May 2020, he became involved in a chase with police during a traffic stop, and three months later a federal grand jury returned in indictment for failing to register as a sex offender. He was arrested when U.S. Marshals found him hiding in a cardboard box in his mother’s attic, court records state.

