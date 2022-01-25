Former union president, treasurer sentenced for theft

INDEPENDENCE –- An Independence woman has been sentenced to prison for allegedly embezzling from the mental health workers union.

Maureen “Mo” Shiela Kimmerle, 57, was sentenced to up to 10 years in prison on Tuesday on charges for first-degree theft and first-degree fraudulent practices in Buchanan County District Court. She was also ordered to pay restitution.

She has until Friday to turn herself in to being serving her time.

According to prosecutors, Kimmerle was treasurer for AFSCME’s Independence Mental Health Employees Local 2987 from 2011 to 2016 and then president from 2016 until 2020. She allegedly took $71,933 from the union and altered the organization’s records to cover up the crime, according to authorities.

Union official notified Independence Police in September 2020 after they weren’t able to meet their rent obligations and noticed suspicious withdrawals, according to court records. Authorities determined she withdrew money from the union’s bank account.

She was arrested in February 2021.

