Former Tyson worker filed suit over discrimination in training program

WATERLOO — A former Tyson Fresh Meats employee is suing the meatpacking company and Hawkeye Community College, alleging racial discrimination in a maintenance training program.

According to the suit filed by Adolph Isom II, a Hawkeye instructor played a Saturday Night Live Weekend Update skit from the season 46 finale where anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che made a series of racial jokes.

Another instructor taught students to remember a color-coded wiring scheme on an electrical circuit using the mnemonic device “Black Boys Rape Our Young Girls,” according to the suit.

Yet another instructor referred to people as gorillas in a heat exchanger demonstration, the suit alleges.

The incidents placed Isom “in a hostile education environment where he felt unsafe and unwelcomed because of his race,” the suit states.

Isom, who is Black, began working for Tyson’s maintenance department in December 2020. A month later he started training in Tyson ACES, a mechanical and maintenance program run by Tyson and Hawkeye.

The suit alleges the racial wiring diagram reference came during the first month of the program. Isom complained about the incident to the program manager and Hawkeye community outreach staff.

The instructor was referred to diversity and inclusion training, the suit states.

In June 2021, Isom lodged complaints about the gorillas comments and the Saturday Night Live video being played on an overhead projector in class. He and another student walked out of class during the video.

One instructor was allowed to continue teaching after taking a course on micro-aggressions, while the other instructor was directed to diversity and inclusion training, records state.

Then on July 15, 2021, Isom made a complaint about a welding instructor who allegedly referred to people as monkeys, saying “you could pull any monkey off the street and train them” to weld, the suit states.

That same day, human resources officials at Tyson received a complaint that Isom had made homophobic slurs and comments. Isom denied making the statements and told Tyson officials he suspected the allegations against him were in response to him reporting his instructors, according to court records. An investigation found no evidence to support the claims against Isom, records state.

On July 16, 2021, Hawkeye staff allegedly phoned Tyson officials to notify them of Isom’s complaints, a move his attorneys said was an attempt to get him in trouble with the company. Later, an email from Hawkeye officials to Tyson staff claimed Isom was being disruptive in class and creating tension, records state.

Isom ultimately quit his job at Tyson because of unfair treatment, the suit alleges.

The two lawsuits were filed in October in Black Hawk County District Court. Isom is represented by attorneys Charles Gribble, Christopher Stewart and Carly Scott of Des Moines.

The Tyson suit was transferred to U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday at the request of Tyson’s attorneys.