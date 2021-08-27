Former TV anchor/reporter found not guilty of domestic assault

WATERLOO – A Black Hawk County jury has found a former TV news anchor not guilty of charges she assaulted her boyfriend.

Jurors acquitted Danielle Miskell, 34, in a verdict handed down Thursday following a trial.

Miskell was arrested on misdemeanor charges in May following a report of a disturbance at her Jefferson Street apartment.

At trial, the defense argued that Miskell acted in self defense. In court records, Miskell said her boyfriend had put her in a choke hold, body slammed her and threatened her.

At the time of the incident, Miskell was a weekend anchor and reporter for KWWL. She is no longer at the station and has left the area.

