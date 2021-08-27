Former TV anchor/reporter found not guilty of domestic assault

WATERLOO – A Black Hawk County jury has found a former TV news anchor not guilty of charges she assaulted her boyfriend.
Jurors acquitted Danielle Miskell, 34, in a verdict handed down Thursday following a trial.
Miskell was arrested on misdemeanor charges in May following a report of a disturbance at her Jefferson Street apartment.
Support Local Journalism
At trial, the defense argued that Miskell acted in self defense. In court records, Miskell said her boyfriend had put her in a choke hold, body slammed her and threatened her.
At the time of the incident, Miskell was a weekend anchor and reporter for KWWL. She is no longer at the station and has left the area.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Jeff Reinitz
Police and Courts Reporter
I started with The Courier in 1999 and cover criminal justice and public safety.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.