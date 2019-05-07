WAVERLY – A former Wartburg student has pleaded guilty to a series of groping attacks at a campus dorm in 2018.
Bryan Patricio Malone, 23, currently of Minneapolis, pleaded guilty to third-degree sexual abuse, assault with intent to commit sexual abuse and fourth-degree theft on Monday in Bremer County District Court in Waverly, according to court officials.
Sentencing will be in June, and under the plea arrangement, Malone will be sentenced to 10 years in prison, will be on lifetime parole and will have to register as a sex offender when he is released, according to Bremer County Attorney Kasey Wadding.
Burglary charges will be dropped as part of the agreement.
Malone had been a student at the college when authorities allege he used his ID card to access Grossman/Lohe Hall in the early morning hours of Feb. 4, 2018.
Shortly after 6 a.m., female students began reporting that a man had entered their rooms and stroked their legs as they slept. One of the women told authorities the man groped her groin and buttocks.
Another student who wasn’t in her room that morning later found $300 in cash missing and a semen stain on her comforter, according to court records.
Malone was identified through photos and a DNA match from the comforter. He was suspended and returned to Minnesota until his arrest in January 2019. He has remained in jail since the arrest.
