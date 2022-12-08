Former Reinbeck man arrested for murder in girlfriend's death

REINBECK — A former Reinbeck man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of his girlfriend, who died almost a year ago.

Last week, Grundy County sheriff’s deputies filed first-degree murder charges against Kevin Lee Halladey, 41. Bond was set at $1 million. He is currently being housed at the Mount Pleasant Correctional Facility on other charges.

The arrest sheds new light on the death of 41-year-old Christian Marie Jeys, who died days after she was found unresponsive in her home on Chestnut Street.

An autopsy, which wasn’t finalized until a few months ago, determined she died of complications from blunt force injuries to the head, according to court records.

According to newly released court records, Halladey had assaulted Jeys’ daughter in the early morning hours of Dec. 16, 2021, and he had been stabbed by Jeys’ 13-year-old son, according to court records.

Halladey was taken to Grundy County Memorial Hospital and treated.

He was released to Jeys at about 4:30 a.m. that same morning.

Less than an hour later – at 5:16 a.m. – Halladey woke the neighbor, pounding on the door and saying Jeys was unconscious. Sheriff’s deputies were at the home within four minutes and found her unresponsive and soaking wet on the dining room floor.

Halladey told deputies he and Jeys were the only people in the house.

Jeys was taken to Grundy County Memorial Hospital where staff noticed a fresh wound near her left eye that hadn’t been there earlier. She was transferred for University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for further treatment.

Jeys never regained consciousness and died on Dec. 23, 2021.

Halladey, who had been awaiting trial for assaulting Jeys in May 2021, was detained on other charges, including an assault on Jeys’ daughter.

The results of the autopsy weren’t completed until Sept. 2, 2022. The Johnson County Medical Examiner ruled she died of complications from blunt force injuries to the head, and the manner of death was homicide.