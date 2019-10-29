{{featured_button_text}}

OSSIAN – A former Ossian man has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a girl in 2008.

Winneshiek County sheriff’s deputies arrested Jameson John Cameron, 36, on Friday on a charge of second-degree sexual abuse.

The crime allegedly happened when the girl was around 5 or 6 years old, and she disclosed the incident to hospital workers in May 2019, and law enforcement was notified.

