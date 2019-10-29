OSSIAN – A former Ossian man has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a girl in 2008.
Winneshiek County sheriff’s deputies arrested Jameson John Cameron, 36, on Friday on a charge of second-degree sexual abuse.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
The crime allegedly happened when the girl was around 5 or 6 years old, and she disclosed the incident to hospital workers in May 2019, and law enforcement was notified.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.