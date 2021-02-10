 Skip to main content
Former Oelwein council member sentenced to probation for indecent exposure
Former Oelwein council member sentenced to probation for indecent exposure

Benjamin James Weber

Benjamin James Weber: 

Police: Oelwein firefighter, former council member exposed himself at sweet corn stand

INDEPENDENCE – A former Oelwein City Council member and firefighter has been sentenced to probation for allegedly exposing himself at a corn stand in 2019.

Benjamin James Weber, 38, was granted a deferred judgment for one count of indecent exposure on Feb. 4 in Buchanan County District Court in Independence. Under the sentence, the charge will come off his record if he successfully completes two years of supervised probation.

He will have to register as a sex offender under the sentence and was ordered to pay $3,000 in courts costs, fines and surcharges.

He will have to register as a sex offender under the sentence and was ordered to pay $3,000 in courts costs, fines and surcharges.

Weber had faced two counts of indecent exposure, but one of the charges was drop as part of the plea.

Authorities said Weber drove up to a corn stand in a convenience store parking lot in Independence on Aug. 8 and ordered two dozen ears of corn. During the transaction, the female worker noticed his exposed genitals as he sat in his car, according to court records. He drove off.

He allegedly returned to the stand on Aug. 22 and exposed his genitals to a different female employee, records state. He drove, but she wrote down his license plate, and both women identified him in a photo lineup, records state.

