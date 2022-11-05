Former nurse sentenced for stealing pain medication

WATERLOO — A former Waterloo nurse has been sentenced to prison for allegedly stealing pain medication from an elderly nursing home patent in 2019.

Judge C.J. Williams sentenced 32-year-old Matthew Daniel Bowlden to one year and one day in prison to be followed by a year of supervised release on a charge of acquiring a controlled substance by deception.

Authorities allege Bowlden was working for nursing homes in Waterloo and Cedar Falls in March 2019 when he took an oxycodone pill intended for a 95-year-old dementia patient at the Western Home Communities during his first day on shift.

Williams said Bowlden’s actions were “highly aggravating” and an “egregious violation” of the trust placed in him as a licensed nurse.

Prosecutors said Bowlden has eight prior convictions extending back to 2013. The charges include operating while intoxicated, interference with official acts, receiving a stolen firearm, tampering with a motor vehicle, possession of marijuana and escape or attempted escape.

In one case, he was detained by Hudson police during a July 2020 traffic stop, and jail officials found a bag of marijuana in his rectum when he was being booked, according to court records.

Bowlden had previously served time in a Missouri prison before he was released and violated the terms of his parole by committing crimes in Iowa. Bowlden was investigated on three separate occasions by the Iowa Board of Nursing, which suspended Bowlden’s nursing license in 2019 with leave to reinstate it after one year. As a result of Bowlden’s federal conviction, Bowlden is required to forfeit his nursing license to the United States.