MASON CITY --- One of the first five inmates scheduled to be executed in 2020 as the federal government resumes capital punishment is former Britt resident Dustin Lee Honken.
Honken and his then-girlfriend, Angela Johnson, strangled Kandace and Amber Duncan, ages 10 and 6, their mother, Lori Duncan, 31, and Greg Nicholson, 34, at Duncan's Mason City home in 1993 because Honken thought they could be potential witnesses to his multi-state drug ring.
He was convicted in 2004 on all 17 counts: five counts of witness tampering, one count of soliciting the murder of a witness, one count of conspiracy to tamper with witnesses and to solicit the murder of witnesses, five counts of conspiracy to commit murder while engaging in the manufacture and distribution of methamphetamine (drug conspiracy murder), and five counts of Continuing Criminal Enterprise (CCE) murder.
The jury voted to impose the death penalty for the children's murders and life imprisonment for the adults' murders.
On Thursday, Attorney General William P. Barr directed the Federal Bureau of Prisons to resume capital punishment by changing the drugs used in the federal death by injection protocol, according to a press release issued by the Department of Justice. The protocol had called for a three-drug procedure, but the addendum issued by Barr's office changes it to one -- pentobarbital.
In addition to Honken, four other inmates who have exhausted the federal appeals process will have executions scheduled:
• Daniel Lewis Lee, a member of a white supremacist group, murdered a family of three, including an eight-year-old girl. After robbing and shooting the victims with a stun gun, Lee covered their heads with plastic bags, sealed the bags with duct tape, weighed down each victim with rocks, and threw the family of three into the Illinois bayou. On May 4, 1999, a jury in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Arkansas found Lee guilty of numerous offenses, including three counts of murder in aid of racketeering, and he was sentenced to death. Lee’s execution is scheduled to occur on Dec. 9, 2019.
• Lezmond Mitchell stabbed to death a 63-year-old grandmother and forced her nine-year-old granddaughter to sit beside her lifeless body for a 30 to 40-mile drive. Mitchell then slit the girl’s throat twice, crushed her head with 20-pound rocks, and severed and buried both victims’ heads and hands. On May 8, 2003, a jury in the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona found Mitchell guilty of numerous offenses, including first degree murder, felony murder, and carjacking resulting in murder, and he was sentenced to death. Mitchell’s execution is scheduled to occur on Dec. 11, 2019.
• Wesley Ira Purkey violently raped and murdered a 16-year-old girl, and then dismembered, burned, and dumped the young girl’s body in a septic pond. He also was convicted in state court for using a claw hammer to bludgeon to death an 80-year-old woman who suffered from polio and walked with a cane. On Nov. 5, 2003, a jury in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri found Purkey guilty of kidnapping a child resulting in the child’s death, and he was sentenced to death. Purkey’s execution is scheduled to occur on Dec. 13, 2019.
• Alfred Bourgeois physically and emotionally tortured, sexually molested, and then beat to death his two-and-a-half-year-old daughter. On March 16, 2004, a jury in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas found Bourgeois guilty of multiple offenses, including murder, and he was sentenced to death. Bourgeois’ execution is scheduled to occur on Jan. 13, 2020.
The executions will take place at U.S. Penitentiary Terre Haute, Ind. Additional executions will be scheduled at a later date.
