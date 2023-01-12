Former New Hampton man dies while serving prison time for 2005 sexual assault

NEW HAMPTON – A former New Hampton man who was serving life for a 2005 sexual assault has died in prison.
Rick Anthony Brandes was pronounced dead due to natural causes at approximately 8:10 a.m. Sunday, according to the Iowa Department of Corrections. He was 60.
Brandes had been serving a life sentence for first-degree kidnapping, starting his term in March 2006.
Authorities said Brandes and Travis Alve met a woman at a New Hampton bar in May 2005. They held her at Brandes’ apartment for hours, threatened her with a knife and sexually assaulted her.
During trial, Brandes argued diminished capacity.
Alve pleaded guilty in to four counts of sexual abuse as part of a plea agreement and was sentenced to 55 years in prison.
