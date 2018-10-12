NASHUA – A Nashua native and veteran of law enforcement in Northeast Iowa has been tapped to become the next U.S. Marshal.
President Donald Trump on Wednesday nominated Douglas J. Strike for the post of marshal for Northern District of Iowa.
“I’ve been involved in a lot of things over the years inside of law enforcement,” said Strike, 67.
His appointment will have to approved by the Senate.
Born and raised in Nashua, Strike earned an associate’s degree in police science from then Hawkeye Technical Institute in Waterloo.
He was Nashua’s police chief from 1974 to 1977 and then became a deputy with the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office. He worked his way up to the position of chief deputy in 1981 and held that title until 2001 when he left to become chief of the Iowa Falls Police Department until 2006. He was also police chief for Readlyn.
Strike is a past president of the Iowa Sheriff’s and Deputies Association and a former board member of the Iowa Chiefs of Police and Peace Officers Association. He is a graduate of the FBI National Academy.
Iowa’s northern federal district covers 52 counties.
Nationally, there are 94 federal judicial districts, and the president appoints a marshal to oversee the offices in each district. The agency is responsible for transporting prisoners, apprehending fugitives, protecting the courts and seizing criminal assets.
The current marshal for Iowa’s Northern District is Kenneth Runde, a former Dubuque County sheriff who was appointed in 2010 by President Barack Obama.
Strike's nomination came with one other marshal nomination --- Kentucky’s Western District --- one U.S. attorney nomination, eight district court judge nominations and five circuit court of appeals judge nominations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.