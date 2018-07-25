Subscribe for 33¢ / day

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man served about a decade in prison for meth has been sent back to prison for returning to the United States following deportation.

Leonides Osornio-Torres, 45, a Mexican citizen, also known as Leonides Osorin and Leonidas Osorio, was sentenced to two years and three months in prison on Monday on a plea to a charge of illegal re-entry after a felony conviction. He will have to serve three years of supervised release following prison.

Prosecutors said Osornio had been sentenced to 11 years in prison in 2003 in connection with a methamphetamine ring that moved about 1.25 pounds of meth. He was deported from the United States in July 2011 and again in November 2016.

He then returned to the United States without the permission from government, and Waterloo police came into contact with him in February 2018 after someone allegedly broke into his Fowler Street home.

He allegedly gave officers a fake name, and police arrested him for providing false identification information and public intoxication and discovered his true identity after checking his fingerprints, according to court records. The false identification and public intoxication charges were later dismissed.

