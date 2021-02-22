Former local MMA fighter indicted on child porn charges

PARKERSBURG – A former Cedar Falls boxer and mixed martial arts fighter who has been awaiting trial for domestic violence has been charged with child porn.

A federal grand jury handed up the indictment on Wednesday charging Travis Jon Fulton, 43, recently of rural Parkersburg, with sexual exploitation of a child, possession of child porn and receipt of child porn.

The charges were unsealed Friday when Fulton made an initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. He pleaded not guilty and was detained pending a further hearing.

Trial was tentatively set for April.

The charges allege Fulton attempted to entice a minor to engage in sexual conduct for the purpose taking pictures with a Canon PowerShot camera in November 2020, according to court records.

He is also accused of possessing a DataTraveler flash drive with child porn involving a child under age 12 between November 2018 and November 2020.

Court records show Fulton is currently awaiting trial for willful injury and domestic assault charges in connection with a September 2019 incident where he is accused of repeatedly punching a woman in the head and back in Waterloo and threatening to kill her if she talked to police.