Former LaPorte City man convicted of killing infant son

LaPORTE CITY --- A former LaPorte City man has been found guilty of killing his infant son in a California fire more than a decade ago.

Jurors in San Bernardino County Court found Lucas Noble Dingman, 36, guilty of second-degree murder on Friday following more than a month of trial.

Sentencing is scheduled for May.

Dingman had been living in an Apple Valley, Calif., apartment in May 2011, when his 11-month-old son, Bradley, died in fire that started in his crib.

Statements by law enforcement indicate a neighbor had heard a smoke alarm and put out the fire. Bradley found with smoke inhalation and burns over 70 percent of his body and died the following day.

Investigators said the fire was intentionally set.

After the fire Dingman, a Minnesota native, moved in with family in LaPorte, Iowa, and he held a trucking job.

In May 2015, San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies traveled to Iowa and arrested Dingman. He was returned to California to face murder charges, and the case had been pending since then.

Jury selection began in February, and closing arguments in the case were March 25.

