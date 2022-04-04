Former La Porte City man convicted of killing infant son

LA PORTE CITY -- A former La Porte City man has been found guilty of killing his infant son in a California fire more than a decade ago.

Jurors in San Bernardino County Court found Lucas Noble Dingman, 36, guilty of second-degree murder Friday following more than a month of trial. They found him not guilty of the more serious charge of first-degree murder.

Sentencing is scheduled for May, and second-degree murder is punishable by 15 years to life in prison under California law.

Dingman had been living in an Apple Valley, Calif., apartment in May 2011, when his 11-month-old son, Bradley, died in fire that started in his crib.

Statements by law enforcement indicate a neighbor had heard a smoke alarm and put out the fire. Bradley was found with smoke inhalation and burns over 70% of his body and died the following day.

Investigators said the fire was intentionally set.

After the fire Dingman, a Minnesota native, moved in with family in La Porte City, Iowa, and he held a trucking job.

In May 2015, San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies traveled to Iowa and arrested Dingman. He was returned to California to face murder charges, and the case had been pending since then.

Jury selection began in February, and closing arguments in the case were March 25.

During trial, Dingman took the stand and denied setting the fire.

Former neighbor Brittany Sorensen, who had lived near Dingman in California and babysat Bradley, said she was pleased about the verdict and cried when she heard the decision. She has been following the case since before the arrest and testified for the prosecution.

“It’s been exhausting year after year,” Sorensen said. “He didn’t deserve this. No child deserves this. ... I'm glad I got closure, and I'm glad he got the justice he deserves."

Bradley’s mother had sided with Lucas Dingman, calling him an innocent man in a Facebook post after the verdict.

“Justices for Bradley Dingman has not been gotten. There won’t be none until the truth comes out,” the mother wrote in the post.

