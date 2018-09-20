INDEPENDENCE -- The contempt of court charge was dismissed for a former KWWL reporter in connection with video taken of reality star Chris Soules in court the day of his arrest.
Elizabeth Amanieh, who has now left the TV station, was charged with contempt for violating an expanded media order during the initial hearing for Chris Soules on April 25, 2017.
Judge Fae Hoover Grinde of Cedar Rapids was chosen to preside over the contempt claim, and Delaware County Attorney John Bernau was appointed to prosecute the case.
Grinde dismissed the contempt charge because Amanieh did not act with willful or wanton disregard to the court’s orders, she said.
“As a journalist when you come to the court you play by the court’s rules,” Grinde said. “In my estimation she made the wrong call.”
It is clear that Amanieh knew after the fact that she had done something wrong, Grinde said.
The Buchanan County Attorney’s Office filed the contempt action against Amanieh alleging she violated Judge Linda Fangman’s verbal order against shooting video of the proceeding the morning following Soules’ arrest on leaving-the-scene charges in a fatal crash in April 2017.
Bernau called four witnesses during the trial Thursday morning made up of attorneys and court employees present when Amanieh shot video on her phone during the hearing.
James Peters, an attorney of 35 years with out of Buchanan County, was called as a witness and present at the hearing because he was waiting for Fangman.
“I wasn’t particularly interested in the courtroom,” Peters said. “I was waiting my turn.”
When Bernau ask Peters what verbal order Fangman made, Amanieh’s Defense attorney Eric Tindall objected on the grounds of hearsay.
For 10 minutes the attorneys presented cases to the judge about whether witnesses’ recalling the verbal order of Fangman was hearsay.
Grinde sustained Tindall’s objection.
According to the citation, Fangman had allowed still photography in the courtroom during Soules’ initial appearance, but she prohibited video. After the hearing, Amanieh allegedly denied shooting video when asked by the judge, but later that day video from the initial appearance was posted on the KWWL website.
Peters and Brenda Klenk, an official court reporter for the state of Iowa, testified that Amanieh had used her phone to record the hearing.
“I could see her holding her phone directed at Mr. Soules,” Klenk said.
Klenk noted there was a red dot lit indicating the phone was recording. She then confronted Amanieh and reported it to Fangman.
Klenk also witnessed a meeting days later between Fangman and Amanieh.
“She made admissions as she entered the room,” Klenk said. “She said, ‘I apologize for my behavior.’”
Klenk said that Amanieh noted that her boss wanted video at all costs.
“She had her boss’ voice in one ear and the judge’s voice in the other and she went with her boss,” Klenk said.
Video evidence was also used during the trial from security cameras around the courthouse and in the courtroom. Four different clips were submitted showing the various angles.
The video was obtained by Jenalee Zaputil, assistant Buchanan County attorney, who also testified.
Defense attorney Thomas Frerichs also represented Amanieh during the trial.
Trial for Soules is currently scheduled for November in Buchanan County District Court.
