INDEPENDENCE – A former Jesup man has been sentenced to prison for allegedly having sexual contact with two girls.
Benjamin David Steinbron, 39, was sentenced to up to 10 years in prison during a Tuesday hearing, according to the Buchanan County Attorney’s Office.
Authorities alleged he had sexual contact with the girls between 2016 and 2017. He was arrested in March 2018 and pleaded to charges of indecent contact with a child and lascivious acts with a child in June 2019.
As part of the sentence, Steinbron will be placed on the sex offender registry and remain under supervision as if on parole for the rest of his life. He is also required to pay civil penalties, submit to DNA profiling and complete sex offender treatment.
