Former Jesse Cosby Center director charged with fraud

WATERLOO — Federal authorities have charged the former director of the Jesse Cosby Neighborhood Center with taking money from the organization.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Iowa’s Northern District on Monday filed one count of wire fraud against Jesse Henderson. He waived indictment in open court.

The charge comes almost a year after agents with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation searched the nonprofit’s Mobile Street office as part of an investigation into missing funds.

Henderson has since resigned, according to members of the center’s board of directors.

Court records contend Henderson made unauthorized cash withdrawals and debit and credit card purchases from the center’s bank and credit union accounts.

He is accused of using the funds for dental and health insurance premiums, vehicle payments, personal entertainment, and “to support his gambling activities at various casinos,” records state.

Court records allege more than $71,483 was misappropriated between 2017 and May 2021. Occasionally he would repay some of the money to conceal the fraud, but authorities said this didn’t exceed $12,471.

The wire fraud charge pertains to a single transfer of $635.99 on Oct. 2, 2020, from Iowa to Alabama.

The organization’s board didn’t know about the purchases and withdrawals because Henderson didn’t disclose them in monthly financial reports and bank statements, according to court records.

The Jesse Cosby Neighborhood Center, which has been in operation for more than 55 years, provides services to the Waterloo community including senior services with an adult day center, meals on wheels and a youth summer meals program.

Organization records filed with the IRS show the center has an annual budget in the area of $400,000.

Henderson began working for the center in 2007 and he became the executive director in 2014. He is the great-nephew of the center’s namesake, a local World War II veteran and musician and entertainer who established the center using donations collected while touring, according to Courier archives.

