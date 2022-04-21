Former Iowa nurse faces opioid charge

WATERLOO – Authorities have charged a former Waterloo nurse in connection with misappropriated opioid medication.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Northern Iowa charged Matthew Daniel Bowlden, 32, with one count of acquiring a controlled substance by fraud or deception. The charge also seeks forfeiture of Bowlden’s nursing license.

Bowlden waived formal indictment in the case and has filed a notice he plans to plead to the charge, according to court records.

Bowlden is a licensed practical nurse and has held a license since 2012.

The charge alleges he used misrepresentation to obtain oxycodone on March 25, 2019. Iowa Board of Nursing records indicate he was accused of taking a patient’s pain medication for himself while he was working at a long-term care facility.

His license was suspended pending completion of a chemical dependency evaluation and treatment as part of a settlement with state regulators February 2020. Under the agreement, his license to practice was placed on probation for a year.

Bowlden had a prior disciplinary action on his license in 2015 when he was ordered to complete continuing education classes on ethics following convictions for operating while intoxicated, interference and possession of drug paraphernalia in Appanoose County, Iowa, and Putnam County, Mo.

