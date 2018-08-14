CEDAR RAPIDS — A registered nurse who used patient identities to steal hydrocodone pain pills while employed in a hospital emergency room pleaded guilty Monday in federal court in Cedar Rapids.
James Allen Moorehead, 58, of Mason City, pleaded guilty to one count of acquiring a controlled substance by misrepresentation, fraud, deception or subterfuge; one count of false statements relating to health care matters; and one count of aggravated identity theft.
In a plea agreement, Moorehead admitted, while employed at Franklin General Hospital in Hampton as a registered nurse in 2016 and 2017, he used patient identities to obtain controlled substances, specifically pills containing hydrocodone, by accessing their prescribed medication in the hospital’s system and diverting those pain pills to himself. Moorehead concealed his scheme by falsely representing in medical records the medications were actually administered to the patients and by giving his patients Tylenol instead of their prescribed medications. As a result of Moorehead’s subterfuge and diversion of their mediation, multiple patients reported increased pain during Moorehead’s shifts.
Moorehead had previously surrendered his nursing license under a 2008 Iowa Board of Nursing agreement after having been terminated from North Iowa Mercy Health Center and Genesis Health Center for stealing opioids. Moorehead recovered his nursing license in June 2011 and had been working at Franklin General Hospital since March 2012 until he was terminated in March 2017.
Sentencing before U.S. District Court Judge Linda R. Reade will be set after a presentence report is prepared. Moorehead remains free on bond previously set pending sentencing. Moorehead faces a mandatory minimum sentence of two years imprisonment and a possible maximum sentence of 11 years imprisonment, a $750,000 fine and five years of supervised release following any imprisonment.
