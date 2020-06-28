Former Family &Children's Council employee arrested for stealing from nonprofit

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – A former employee of Family & Children’s Council has been arrested and charged with second-degree theft, accused of stealing money from the agency.

Cynthia Jean Gryp, 65, of Jesup, is accused of writing fraudulent checks to herself while working as the office administrator for FCC. The amount of the theft was not disclosed.

After her departure from the agency, some financial irregularities were reportedly discovered. The executive director and the board of directors brought in an outside financial team to thoroughly look into the concerns. They handed their findings over to the Waterloo Police Department who conducted the investigation.

“We are thankful that this was caught early and the Waterloo Police Department handled the investigation thoroughly and swiftly. At FCC, our main focus and priority needs to be making sure every child is happy, healthy and safe,” said Amanda Goodman, Executive Director.

