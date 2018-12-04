Try 1 month for 99¢

WATERLOO – An Oelwein woman has been arrested for allegedly stomping on a woman’s face during an argument in September.

Marissa Kay Woods, 18, formerly of Evansdale, was arrested Monday on a warrant for willful injury causing serious injury. Her bond was set at $20,000.

Authorities allege Woods attacked Hailey Robinson of Waverly outside a home at 123 Conger St. in Waterloo on Sept. 24. Witnesses told police Woods traveled to the address where Robinson was at about 4 a.m. and threw her to the ground.

Woods then repeatedly stomped on her head, neck and chest and tried to pick up a landscaping block, but it was too heavy for her to carry, according to court records. Robinson was taken to Covenant Medical Center where she was treated for an inner cranial brain bleed and facial injuries.

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

