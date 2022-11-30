Former employee of Benton's Sand & Gravel accused of stealing thousands of dollars from company

CEDAR FALLS — A former employee of Benton’s Sand & Gravel has been charged with first degree theft after allegedly writing $148,662 in company checks to herself.
Teresa Mae Chiappone, 55, of Waterloo, had been an accountant there for the past seven to eight years, according to the criminal complaint.
She was arraigned Monday and has pleaded not guilty. A pretrial conference is scheduled for Jan. 6.
Company owners reported the crime Sept. 28 after feeling “the business was very busy over the past two years, but was not profiting,” leading to concerns with money handling.
A financial report alleges that, dating back to the beginning of 2021, Chiappone had 128 checks signed by the company and later filled out with her personal information.
Upon further evaluation, Benton’s officials discovered another $15,238 in missing cash received for inventory orders by individual and business customers intended to be deposited into the company’s bank account. But little to no cash was deposited between the start of 2021 and Chiappone’s termination.
She had access to a company credit card, as well. Chiappone allegedly completed several unauthorized purchases but the exact value is unknown as this time.
